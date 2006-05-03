This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEACH UP The Hamptons Preview Party benefits Cancer 101, a nonprofit organization that raises money for newly diagnosed patients. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., P.M. Lounge, 50 Gansevoort St. at Greenwich Street, 646-584-5941, $60 in advance, $80 at the door.

DOWNTOWN ART The Downtown Dinner fund-raiser benefits the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s artist residency program. The speaker of the state Assembly, Sheldon Silver, and the speaker of the City Council, Christine Quinn, talk about progress in the artistic community downtown. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Cipriani, 55 Wall St., between Hanover and William streets, 212-219-9401, $1,000 and up.

MUSIC FOR THE CHILDREN Liz Smith and Andrew Malik are chairmen of a gala benefit for the nonprofit organization Education Through Music, which serves 6,000 children in 12 schools. Friday, 6:30 p.m., the Four Seasons, 99 E. 52nd St. at Park Avenue, 212-972-4788, $350 and up.

FREE-WHEELING FUN Singer-songwriter Dar Williams and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, of Broadway’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” perform during “Out on Stage,” a benefit for the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Monday, 6:30 p.m., American Airlines Theater, Penthouse Lobby, 227 W. 42nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-424-1777, $100.