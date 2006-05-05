Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MUSIC FOR THE CHILDREN Liz Smith and Andrew Malik are chairmen of a gala benefit for the nonprofit organization Education Through Music, which serves 6,000 children in 12 schools. Friday, 6:30 p.m., the Four Seasons, 99 E. 52nd St. at Park Avenue, 212-972-4788, $350 and up.
