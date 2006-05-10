The New York Sun

GOOD FLAVORS The organization Share Our Strength presents an evening of gourmet tastings provided by more than 50 New York chefs. Cookbook signings, a cook-off, and a silent auction are offered. Funds benefit the group’s fight to end childhood hunger. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 877-268-2783, $250 and up.

