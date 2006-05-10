Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GOOD FLAVORS The organization Share Our Strength presents an evening of gourmet tastings provided by more than 50 New York chefs. Cookbook signings, a cook-off, and a silent auction are offered. Funds benefit the group’s fight to end childhood hunger. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 877-268-2783, $250 and up.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.