Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CITY CENTER GALORE The New York City Center holds its annual spring gala, featuring a performance of the Gershwin brothers’ play “Of Thee I Sing.” Philanthropist Raymond Lamontagne is honored. Tonight, 6 p.m., West 55th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-763-1205, $50-90 for performance only, $250 and up for benefit.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.