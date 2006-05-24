Benefit
FOR THE CHILDREN The nonprofit organization Graham Windham celebrates its bicentennial anniversary with a gala dinner to raise funds for the agency’s child welfare programs. The organization honors the chancellor of New York City schools, Joel Klein. Honorary chairs include first lady Laura Bush, Governor Pataki, and senators Schumer and Clinton. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, between William and Hanover streets, 212-529-6445 ext. 316, $1,000 and up.
