Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HELPING CHILDREN Jerry Seinfeld and Paul Simon are among the performers at the Children’s Health Fund annual gala. The organization provides medical care to homeless and disadvantaged children. Mayor Dinkins is host of the event.Monday, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, 23rd Street and 12th Avenue, 212-997-0100 ext. 234, tickets $750 and up, tables $10,000 and up.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.