This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAMOUS VOICES Actors Danny Glover and Felix Justice present “An Evening With Martin and Langston,” featuring readings from the works of Martin Luther King Jr. and Langston Hughes.The event benefits the Center for Urban Community Services. An anchor for NBC, Alexis Glick, is host of the dinner gala. Saturday, 6 p.m., Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, New York University, 60 Washington Square South, between LaGuardia and Thompson streets, 212-801 3300, $50 for performance, $275 for full event.

