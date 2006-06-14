Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
INSIDE DESIGN The Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club presents a cruise around New York Harbor, featuring prominent designers and enthusiasts. Interior designer Charles Pavarini is host of the event. The proceeds go toward the Bronx organization, which aids more than 13,000 children. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Pier 81, W. 41st Street at the West Side Highway, 718-893-8600 ext. 245, $250 and up.
