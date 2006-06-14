The New York Sun

INSIDE DESIGN The Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club presents a cruise around New York Harbor, featuring prominent designers and enthusiasts. Interior designer Charles Pavarini is host of the event. The proceeds go toward the Bronx organization, which aids more than 13,000 children. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Pier 81, W. 41st Street at the West Side Highway, 718-893-8600 ext. 245, $250 and up.

