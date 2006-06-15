Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WILD NIGHT Singer-songwriter Me’Shell NdegeOcello performs as part of a gala supporting the Urban Assembly of Art and Music, which enrolls students in intensive studio programs.The benefit also includes photography and art exhibits, and a turntable scratching demo. Monday, 5:30 p.m., 66 Water St. at Main Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 718-858-0249 ext. 232, $150.
