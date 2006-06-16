Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BUDGET IDEAS The Housing Works Thrift Shop presents “Design on a Dime,” a three-day event featuring products by designers including Jonathan Adler and Kate Spade. Rooms in the gallery are designed by firms such as Ernest de la Torre and Charlotte Moss. Funds raised from the opening party and sale go toward Housing Works’ efforts to fight AIDS.The event is sponsored by Domino Magazine. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 524 W. 21st St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-645-8111 ext. 164, free.
