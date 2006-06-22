Benefit
MUSIC AND SPORTS The Samsung Corporation presents its annual Four Seasons of Hope dinner, raising funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina. Country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform. Tonight, 6:15 p.m., Tavern on the Green, Central Park West at 67th Street, 561-737-6842, $1,500 and up.
