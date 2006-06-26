Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GARDEN PARTY The Central Park Conservancy presents An Evening in the Garden, a benefit raising funds for the upkeep of the park. Cocktails and a wine tasting are offered. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Central Park, Conservancy Garden, Fifth Avenue and 105th Street, 212-310-6632, $50.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.