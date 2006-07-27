Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FIGHTING MS The National Multiple Sclerosis Society presents “Caribbean Nights,” a gala to raise funds for the city chapter of the society. Live music and dancing are offered. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, 46th Street and 12th Avenue, 212-463-7787, $75.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.