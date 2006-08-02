This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OUTDOOR ROCK The City Parks Foundation presents a benefit Central Park SummerStage concert and cocktail party to raise funds for the Partnership for Parks program, which develops community groups for neighborhood parks. Performers include the Frames, the New Pornographers, and Calexico. Tomorrow, 5 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, $125 and up.

BOOKS GOING HOME Adam Davies reads from his novel “The Frog King” (Penguin), about a son who returns home to visit with his estranged father. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

MOVING ON Stephanie Klein reads from her memoir “Straight Up and Dirty” (Regan), about how her life changed after discovering her husband was having an affair. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 10 Columbus Circle, 58th Street and Eighth Avenue, 212-823-9775, free.

RED SOX NATION Seth Mnookin reads from his account “Feeding the Monster: How Money, Smarts, and Nerve Took a Team to the Top” (Simon and Schuster), about the Boston Red Sox. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Park Avenue and Broadway, 212-253-0810, free.

RISING ABOVE Juan Williams reads from his essays “Enough: The Phony Leaders, Dead-End Movements, and Culture of Failure That Are Undermining Black America — and What We Can Do About It” (Crown). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.