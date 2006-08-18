This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WEDDING BELLS The nonprofit organization Making Memories and Brides.com present “Brides Against Cancer,” a wedding gown sale featuring new and used designer dresses to benefit terminally ill breast cancer patients. Friday and Saturday, times vary, Prince George Ballroom, 15 E. 27th St., between Fifth and Madison avenues, $20 suggested donation for sale. For more information, go to makingmemories.org.

SUPPORTING DARFUR T. Edward Wines, Blue Ribbon Restaurant, and the Strong Buzz website present Dining for Darfur, a wine tasting and dinner. Funds benefit the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit organization that aids citizens in Darfur and refugees in Chad. A silent auction is offered. Wednesday, 6 p.m., the Puck Building, 205 Lafayette St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-233-1504, $100. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit tedwardwines.com.