Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUPPORTING DARFUR T. Edward Wines, Blue Ribbon Restaurant, and the Strong Buzz Web site present Dining for Darfur, a wine tasting and dinner. Funds benefit the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit organization that aids citizens in Darfur and refugees in Chad. A silent auction is offered. Wednesday, 6 p.m., the Puck Building, 205 Lafayette St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-233-1504, $100. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit tedwardwines.com.
