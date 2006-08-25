Benefit
DANCE GALA The Evidence Dance Company presents “On Our Toes in the Hamptons,” a benefit program for the company, which performs African and Caribbean dances infused with contemporary jazz. The performance also includes cocktails and a silent auction. Saturday, 4 p.m., Nova’s Ark Project, 30-60 Millstone Rd., Bridgehampton, N.Y., 718-230-4633, $500 and up.
