Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PRE-FASHION WEEK The nonprofit organization Bpeace presents “Fashion for Peace,” a runway presentation and trunk show to benefit women and communities building sustainable businesses in areas of global conflict, including Iraq and Rwanda. Featured collections include menswear designer Bogosse and Natasha Ulyanov’s loungewear line, KVG. Friday, 7 p.m., Garden of Ono, Hotel Gansevoort, 18 Ninth Ave. at 13th Street, 212-660-6700, $50. For complete information, go to Bpeace.org.
