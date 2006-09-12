Benefit
POLITICAL SCIENCE The nonprofit organization Episcopal Social Services, which provides foster care services to children and parents, presents a benefit honoring a former secretary of state, Colin Powell. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave. at 112th Street, 212-972-2268, $500–$5,000.
