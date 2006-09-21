Benefit
HELPING MOTHERS The Catholic Guardian Society and Home Bureau presents a benefit to support its maternity services program. A managing partner of, Wilson Elser, Thomas Hyland, and a chief executive officer of Town Total Health, John Navarra, are honored. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Pierre Four Seasons Hotel, 57 E. 57th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-371-1000 ext. 2125, $500.
