Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RESEARCH PARTY The François-Xavier Bagnoud organization raises funds for HIV/AIDS awareness and education. The group presents a “Saving Grace” benefit dinner featuring actors Julianne Moore and Matt Dillon.The executive chef of 5 Ninth restaurant, Zak Pelaccio, prepares dinner. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 50 Bond Street restaurant, 50 Bond St., between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-941-2672, $250 for reception, $1,000 for VIP dinner.
