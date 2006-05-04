The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRIBUTE TO GRAY P.S. 122’s spring gala honors the late monologist Spalding Gray. A live art auction offers works by Matthew Barney, Laurie Anderson, and Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Angel Orensanz Foundation, 172 Norfolk St., between Houston and Stanton streets, 212-477-5829, ext. 309, $350.


AWARENESS The city chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society presents a Cinco de Mayo fiesta, with a silent auction and Mexican food and drinks. Tonight, 7 p.m., Copacabana, 560 W. 34th St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-463-7787 ext. 208, $150.


CHARITABLE CELEBRATION A New York City businessman and real estate developer, Leonard Stern, is honored for founding and supporting Homes for the Homeless. The gala dinner and awards ceremony also celebrates the charity’s 20th anniversary. Tonight, cocktails 7 p.m., dinner 7:45 p.m., Capitale, 130 Bowery, between Broome and Grand streets, 212-529-5252, $500 and up.


BEACH UP The Hamptons Preview Party benefits Cancer 101, a nonprofit organization that raises money for newly diagnosed patients. Tonight, 8 p.m., P.M. Lounge, 50 Gansevoort St. at Greenwich Street, 646-584-5941, $60 in advance, $80 at the door.

