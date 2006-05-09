This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOOD FLAVORS The organization Share Our Strength presents an evening of gourmet tastings provided by more than 50 New York chefs. Cookbook signings, a cook-off, and a silent auction are offered. Funds benefit the group’s fight to end childhood hunger. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 877-268-2783, $250 and up.

SECRETARY’S DAY The New York Women’s Foundation honors Madeleine Albright with its Celebrating Women Award upon the recent publication of her new book, “The Mighty and the Almighty: Reflections on America, God, and World Affairs” (HarperCollins). Thursday, 7:30 a.m., New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway at 46th Street, 212-786-6183, $150 and up.

UPTOWN DOWNTOWN Alicia Keys performs at a gala supporting the Cancer and Fertility Society, an organization that supports research for newly diagnosed patients who want to preserve their fertility. Funds benefit the construction of a cancer and fertility center at New York Downtown Hospital. Friday, 6 p.m., Cipriani, 55 Wall St., between Hanover and William streets, 212-312-5967, $500 and up.

HELPING HANDS Salsa and jazz artists including Eddie Palmieri and Charanga America are hosts of a fund-raiser for salsa flutist Karen Joseph, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The Spanish Harlem Orchestra also performs. Monday, 7:30 p.m., S.O.B.’s, 204 Varick St. at Houston Street, 212-307-7171, $25 in advance, $30 at the door.