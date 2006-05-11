This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INTERNATIONAL FLAIR The Frick Collection presents a preview reception of the Haughton International Fine Art Fair, which benefits the collection’s exhibition program. The fair offers works from European and American artists from the Renaissance to the Modern Masters. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Seventh Regiment Armory, 643 Park Ave. at 67th Street, 212-873-2955, $250 and up.

UPTOWN DOWNTOWN Alicia Keys performs at a gala supporting the Cancer and Fertility Society, an organization that supports research for newly diagnosed patients who want to preserve their fertility. Funds benefit the construction of a cancer and fertility center at New York Downtown Hospital. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Cipriani, 55 Wall St., between Hanover and William streets, 212-312-5967, $500 and up.