UNION STATION A More Perfect Union is a nonprofit organization that aids women who are homeless or involved in abusive relationships or drug addiction. A silent auction and a cocktail reception are offered. Tonight, 6 p.m., Bliss Bar and Lounge, 256 E. 49th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-971-1072, $25.

CAMPING OUT The nonprofit organization Camp Interactive helps to send disadvantaged children to summer camps and technology classes. “Camp Cabana” is this year’s benefit theme. Friday, 6 p.m., Fat Baby, 112 Rivington St., between Ludlow and Essex streets, 212-481-4677, $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

TAP TO IT This year, the American Tap Dance Foundation Gala supports the Gregory Hines Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to young tap dancers. Actor and dancer Ben Vereen hosts the dinner. Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m., Cielo, 18 Little West 12th St., between Greenwich and Washington streets, 646-230-9564, $250.