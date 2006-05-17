The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefits
Benefits

PROM PREPARATION The High School of Fashion Industries presents an 80th anniversary gala. The chief merchandising officer of Jones Apparel Group, Mark Mendelson, is honored for his commitment to the school. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., the High School of Fashion Industries, 225 W. 24th St., between Seventh & Eighth avenues, $80.

GAMBLE ON The Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center presents “A Wynning Hand” to benefit the center’s pediatrics department. The event, sponsored by Roberto Cavalli and Wynn Las Vegas, features casino activities and a champagne reception. Tonight, 7 p.m., Sotheby’s, 1334 York Ave. at 72nd Street, 212-639-2103. $425 and up.

Benefits
Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use