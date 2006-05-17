This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PROM PREPARATION The High School of Fashion Industries presents an 80th anniversary gala. The chief merchandising officer of Jones Apparel Group, Mark Mendelson, is honored for his commitment to the school. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., the High School of Fashion Industries, 225 W. 24th St., between Seventh & Eighth avenues, $80.

GAMBLE ON The Society of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center presents “A Wynning Hand” to benefit the center’s pediatrics department. The event, sponsored by Roberto Cavalli and Wynn Las Vegas, features casino activities and a champagne reception. Tonight, 7 p.m., Sotheby’s, 1334 York Ave. at 72nd Street, 212-639-2103. $425 and up.