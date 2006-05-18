The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefits
Benefits

BROADWAY’S BEST The New Dramatists theater group presents its 57th annual luncheon gala, honoring actress Chita Rivera. Actresses Angela Lansbury and Audra McDonald are featured. Today, 11:15 a.m., New York Marriott Marquis, Broadway Ballroom, 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th streets, 212-757-6960 ext. 13, $250.

Benefits
Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use