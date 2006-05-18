Benefits
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BROADWAY’S BEST The New Dramatists theater group presents its 57th annual luncheon gala, honoring actress Chita Rivera. Actresses Angela Lansbury and Audra McDonald are featured. Today, 11:15 a.m., New York Marriott Marquis, Broadway Ballroom, 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th streets, 212-757-6960 ext. 13, $250.
