LAW AND ROMANCE The Collegiate Chorale presents “A Swell Night For Romance” to raise funds for its performances and education programs. Actor Jesse Martin (“Law and Order”) performs with Judy Kaye, and Roger Rees conducts a live auction. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Supper Club, 240 W. 47th St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 917-322-2140, $250 and up.

TAP TO IT This year, the American Tap Dance Foundation gala supports the Gregory Hines Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to young tap dancers. Actor and dancer Ben Vereen is host of the dinner. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Cielo, 18 Little West 12th St., between Greenwich and Washington streets, 656-230-9564, $250.

FOR THE CHILDREN The nonprofit organization Graham Windham celebrates its bicentennial anniversary with a gala dinner to raise funds for the agency’s child welfare programs. The organization honors the chancellor of New York City schools, Joel Klein. Honorary chairs include first lady Laura Bush, Governor Pataki, and senators Schumer and Clinton. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Cipriani Wall Street, between William and Hanover streets, 212-529-6445 ext. 316, $1,000 and up.