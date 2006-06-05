This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BUBBLY ON ICE The American Institute of Food and Wine celebrates its 25th anniversary with a Champagne gala, raising funds for the institute’s Days of Taste program, which teaches fourthand fifth-grade students about food over four weeks. A tasting of tete de cuvee champagnes from Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, and other houses is offered. David Burke and Terrance Brennan are among the featured chefs. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York Helmsley Hotel, 212 E. 42nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 718-229-6565, $300 general, $250 members.

HELPING CHILDREN Jerry Seinfeld and Paul Simon are among the performers at the Children’s Health Fund annual gala. The organization provides medical care to homeless and disadvantaged children. Mayor Dinkins is host of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, 23rd Street and 12th Avenue, 212-997-0100 ext. 234, tickets $750 and up, tables $10,000 and up.