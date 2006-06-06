This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PROTECTING CHILDREN The Sanctuary for Families organization presents its annual benefit, featuring a columnist for Vanity Fair, Dominick Dunne.The organization provides aid to victims of domestic abuse and their families. Speakers include author Karenna Gore Schiff. Tonight, 6 p.m., Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, 23rd Street and 12th Avenue, 212-349-6009 ext. 241, $500 and up, $150 for afterparty only.

CHILDREN AND MUSIC The Chico O’Farrill Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra presents a concert to benefit the Feel the Music! program, which offers musical training and programs to children affected by the attacks of September 11, 2001. Featured performers include the music director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O’Farrill. Friday, 7:30 p.m., 619 Lexington Ave. at 54th Street, 212-669-6126, $15.

FAMOUS VOICES Actors Danny Glover and Felix Justice present “An Evening With Martin and Langston,” featuring readings from the works of Martin Luther King Jr. and Langston Hughes. The event benefits the Center for Urban Community Services, which creates housing and service programs for the homeless. An anchor for NBC, Alexis Glick, is host of the event. Saturday, 6 p.m., Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, NewYork University, 60 Washington Square South, between LaGuardia and Thompson streets, 212-801 3300, $50 for performance, $275 for full event.