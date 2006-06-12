This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TABLE FOR TWO Athletes and actors serve as waiters during a dinner raising funds for Project A.L.S. Julianna Margulies, Bryant Gumbel, and Fred Armisen are among the featured waiters. Tonight, 6:30 pm., Sapa restaurant, 43 W. 24th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-929-1800, $300.

HELPING THE CHILDREN The Our Time Theater Company aids children who suffer from stuttering. The dinner gala honors former basketball player Bob Love, and features actors including Sam Waterston, Chris Noth, B.D. Wong, Matthew Modine, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York University, Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, 566 La-Guardia Place at 3rd Street, 212-354-4660, $300 and up, $100 for performance only.

VIVA ITALIA Chefs Mario Batali, Tom Colicchio, Sirio Maccioni, and others are featured during the Tutto Italia benefit dinner for Citymeals-On-Wheels. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Rockefeller Center Plaza, between 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-687-1290, $500 and up.