The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefits
Benefits

HOT TIME City Harvest presents its Summer in the City benefit, raising funds for its food programs for the homeless. Restaurants providing dishes include THOR, Telepan, Alto, and the Stanton Social, and wines are provided by the House of Burgundy. Tonight, 7 p.m., West Side Loft, 337 W. 37th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 917-351-8725, $100 general, $150 VIP admission.

MUSIC AND SPORTS The Samsung Corporation presents its annual Four Seasons of Hope dinner, raising funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina. Country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform. Thursday, 6:15 p.m., Tavern on the Green, Central Park at 67th Street, 561-737-6842, $1,500 and up.

Benefits
Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use