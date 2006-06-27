This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HER NAME IS RIO The New York Foundation for the Arts presents Blame It On Rio, a dinner and silent auction benefiting the foundation’s Artists’ Fellowships program, which provides funds for artistic materials. Artists represented in the auction include Timothy Hutchings, Robyn Love, Margaret Evangeline, and Pedro Barbeito. Tonight, 7 p.m., White Box, 525 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-366-6900 ext. 207, $75.

GARDEN PARTY The Central Park Conservancy presents An Evening in the Garden, a benefit raising funds for the upkeep of the park. Cocktails and a wine tasting are offered. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Central Park, Conservancy Garden, Fifth Avenue and 105th Street, 212-310-6632, $50.

SUMMER GALA The Bailey House hosts a summer art and photography auction and cocktail party to benefit its programs, which provide permanent housing and support services for homeless men, women, and children living with HIV and AIDS. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., home of Richard Keith Langham, 53 E. 60th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-633-2500 ext. 270, $25 in advance, $35 at the doors.