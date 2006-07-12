The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW STAGES The Brooklyn Dreamers organization presents a benefit photography exhibit and cocktail party, raising funds to build a new venue for the borough’s Theater for a New Audience building, designed by Frank Gehry . Works by photographers Lynn Saville, Seth Kushner, Marc Pilaro, and Kristen Springer are on display and for sale. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Pochron Studios, 20 Jay St., between Plymouth and John streets, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 212-229-2819 ext. 25, $30–$75.

PAINT YOUR FACE Mount Sinai Hospital and Saks Fifth Avenue present “Brushes With Greatness,” an evening of beauty treatments — including makeovers and henna tattoos — to raise money for the hospital’s obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science department. Tonight, 7 p.m., Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 Fifth Ave. at 50th Street, 212-940-2844, $75.

