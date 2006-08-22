This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOR A GOOD CAUSE Brooklyn College presents a summer blood drive benefiting the New York Blood Center. Every participant receives two tickets to a September 7 baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Today through Thursday, noon–5:30 p.m., Brooklyn College, New York Blood Center Mobile Unit, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000, free.

SUPPORTING DARFUR T. Edward Wines, Blue Ribbon Restaurant, and the Strong Buzz Web site present Dining for Darfur, a wine tasting and dinner. Funds benefit the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit organization that aids citizens in Darfur and refugees in Chad. A silent auction is offered. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., the Puck Building, 205 Lafayette St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-233-1504, $100. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit tedwardwines.com.

LOVE-LOVE The Dacor Taste of Tennis event features appearances by tennis stars before this year’s U.S. Open tournament. The dinner benefits City Harvest, and features Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, and chefs Mario Batali, Jose Meireilles, and Timon Balloo. Thursday, 7 p.m., W New York Hotel, 541 Lexington Ave. at 49th Street, 877-282-7100, $250.