The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefits
Benefits

FOR A GOOD CAUSE Brooklyn College presents a summer blood drive benefiting the New York Blood Center. Every participant receives two tickets to a September 7 baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Today through Thursday, noon–5:30 p.m., Brooklyn College, New York Blood Center Mobile Unit, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000, free.

SUPPORTING DARFUR T. Edward Wines, Blue Ribbon Restaurant, and the Strong Buzz Web site present Dining for Darfur, a wine tasting and dinner. Funds benefit the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit organization that aids citizens in Darfur and refugees in Chad. A silent auction is offered. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., the Puck Building, 205 Lafayette St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-233-1504, $100. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit tedwardwines.com.

LOVE-LOVE The Dacor Taste of Tennis event features appearances by tennis stars before this year’s U.S. Open tournament. The dinner benefits City Harvest, and features Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, and chefs Mario Batali, Jose Meireilles, and Timon Balloo. Thursday, 7 p.m., W New York Hotel, 541 Lexington Ave. at 49th Street, 877-282-7100, $250.

Benefits
Benefits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use