BATTER UP The general manager and vice president of the Yankees, Brian Cashman, is honored at a gala benefiting VIP Community Services, a nonprofit organization that provides individuals in the Bronx with addiction treatment services. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, between 36th and 37th streets, 718-466-4506, $500.

SOUND AND FURY The York Shakespeare Company presents a benefit and performances by the company’s founder and director, Seth Duerr. Mr. Duerr performs soliloquies from “Macbeth,” “Richard II,” and “Titus Andronicus.” Tonight, 7 p.m., the Union League Club, 38 E. 37th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 646-623-7117, $200.

