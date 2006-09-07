This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BATTER UP The general manager and vice president of the Yankees, Brian Cashman, is honored at a gala benefiting VIP Community Services, a nonprofit organization that provides individuals in the Bronx with addiction treatment services. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, between 36th and 37th streets, 718-466-4506, $500.

SOUND AND FURY The York Shakespeare Company presents a benefit and performances by the company’s founder and director, Seth Duerr. Mr. Duerr performs soliloquies from “Macbeth,” “Richard II,” and “Titus Andronicus.” Tonight, 7 p.m., the Union League Club, 38 E. 37th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 646-623-7117, $200.