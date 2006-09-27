The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BUBBLY DINNER The wine glass company Riedel Crystal of America is the host of a champagne tasting and reception to benefit the nonprofit organization Living Beyond Breast Cancer. The company debuts its pink “O” tasting glass, which benefits the foundation. Tonight, 5 p.m., Parea restaurant, 36 E. 20th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue South, 610-645-4567, $150 in advance, $175 at the doors.

9/11 EVENT The nonprofit organization Tuesday’s Children, which benefits families affected by the attacks of September 11, 2001, presents a dinner to honor the New York Police and Fire Departments. An anchor for Fox 5 television, Dick Brennan , is host of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall St., between Hanover and William streets, 212-319-3988 ext. 22, $200.

