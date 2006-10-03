The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRUTH BE TOLD The nonprofit Rita Project uses the performing arts to raise awareness about suicide. A benefit concert features actors from Broadway shots including “Rent,” “Altar Boyz,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Performers include Frenchie Davis, Jeremy Kushnier, and Robb Sapp. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., The New School, Tishman Auditorium, 66 W. 12th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 866-775-7482, $20 general, $10 for New School students.

HELPING RESEARCH The Cancer and Fertility Society of New York University Downtown Hospital presents a fashion show and cocktail party to raise funds for research involving women undergoing cancer treatment and improving patient care. Thursday, 6 p.m., Manhattan Motorcars, 270 Eleventh Ave., between 27th and 28th streets, 718-447-4290, $100.

