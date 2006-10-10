This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AFTER KATRINA The American Jewish Committee presents a benefit for Xavier University’s Star Initiative and Junior School of Music, which ensures New Orleans high school students receive important training in sciences and music.Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 212-751-4000, $40 suggested donation.

HORSING AROUND The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals celebrates its “Young Friends” benefit, with this year’s theme focusing on the protection and care for horses. A presenter for the television show “Access Hollywood,” Maria Menounos, is honored at the event. Thursday, 9 p.m., Lotus, 122 W. 26th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-876-7700 ext. 4652, $150 and up.