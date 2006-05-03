This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAITH AND POLITICS Madeleine Albright reads from her new book, “The Mighty and the Almighty: United States Foreign Policy and God” (HarperCollins), and discusses the role of faith in international relations. Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway, between Pine and Wall streets, 212-964-1988, free.

DYSFUNCTION JUNCTION The author of the best-selling collection of essays “Running With Scissors” (St. Martin’s Press), Augusten Burroughs, reads from his new collection of tales about his dysfunctional childhood, “Possible Side Effects” (St. Martin’s Press). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

THE GREAT PRESIDENCY Jonathan Alter reads from his book,”The Defining Moment: FDR’s Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope”(Simon & Schuster),which covers the first 100 days of Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency. Tonight,7 p.m.,Barnes & Noble Lincoln Center, 1977 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

HARLEM HISTORY Author Kevin Baker discusses his third novel, “Strivers Row” (HarperCollins), with historian Geoffrey Ward. Tonight, 7 p.m., Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $18.

MIDWEST MEMORY James Green reads from his new book, “Death in the Haymarket: A Story of Chicago, the First Labor Movement, and the Bombing That Divided Gilded Age America” (Pantheon). Tonight, 8 p.m., Rocky Sullivan’s Pub, 129 Lexington Ave., between 28th and 29th streets, 212-725-3871, free.