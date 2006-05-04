This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LION FOR ALL The Australian songwriter of the feminist anthem “I Am Woman (Hear Me Roar),” Helen Reddy, reads from her new memoir, “The Woman I Am” (Penguin). Today, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

RESCUE ME Author Lisa Unger reads from her new novel, “Beautiful Lies” (Crown), a mystery story about a freelance writer who rescues a toddler from a near-fatal accident. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

UPTOWN FRIENDSHIP Sigrid Nunez reads from her new novel “The Last of Her Kind” (Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux), a tale of friendship between two Barnard roommates. Tonight, 7 p.m., Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St. at Richardson Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-302-3770, free.

HOLD THE FRIES The author of “Fast Food Nation” (HarperCollins), Eric Schlosser, reads from his latest book on mass market cuisine, “Chew On This: Everything You Don’t Want to Know About Fast Food” (Houghton Mifflin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.