PINSTRIPE DYNASTY Author Joel Sherman reads from and signs his book, “Birth of a Dynasty: Behind the Pinstripes With the 1996 Yankees” (Rodale). Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway, between Pine and Wall streets, 212-964-1988, free.

OVAL OFFICE VERSE Editor Jonathan Gross reads from his new collection, “Thomas Jefferson’s Scrapbooks: Poems of Nation, Family and Romantic Love Collected by America’s Third President” (Steerforth), which were found in scrapbooks that the president gave to his granddaughters. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

FREEDOM DOWN SOUTH Susan Straight reads from her new novel, “A Million Nightingales” (Knopf), a tale about a slave girl’s journey from captivity to freedom in 19th-century Louisiana. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

MID-ATLANTIC LOVE Tova Mirvis reads and discusses her book, “The Outside World” (Knopf), a story about how two Orthodox Jewish families from Brooklyn and New Jersey are united through marriage. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1280 Lexington Ave. at 86th Street, 212-423-9900, free.