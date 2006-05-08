The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PINSTRIPE DYNASTY Author Joel Sherman reads from and signs his book, “Birth of a Dynasty: Behind the Pinstripes With the 1996 Yankees” (Rodale). Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway, between Pine and Wall streets, 212-964-1988, free.

OVAL OFFICE VERSE Editor Jonathan Gross reads from his new collection, “Thomas Jefferson’s Scrapbooks: Poems of Nation, Family and Romantic Love Collected by America’s Third President” (Steerforth), which were found in scrapbooks that the president gave to his granddaughters. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

FREEDOM DOWN SOUTH Susan Straight reads from her new novel, “A Million Nightingales” (Knopf), a tale about a slave girl’s journey from captivity to freedom in 19th-century Louisiana. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

MID-ATLANTIC LOVE Tova Mirvis reads and discusses her book, “The Outside World” (Knopf), a story about how two Orthodox Jewish families from Brooklyn and New Jersey are united through marriage. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1280 Lexington Ave. at 86th Street, 212-423-9900, free.

