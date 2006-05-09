This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSICAL VIBES National Public Radio’s Ted Libbey reads from his new book, “The NPR Listener’s Encyclopedia of Classical Music” (Workman), a 950-page guide with 20,000 entries. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

FROM THE SOUTHWEST Author Luis Alberto Urrea reads from his book, “The Hummingbird’s Daughter” (Back Bay), a fictional tale based on the real-life story of Teresita, Saint of Cabora. Tonight, 7 p.m., Labyrinth Books, 536 112th St., be tween Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-865-1588, free.

STORY OF SURVIVAL A member of the 1972 Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes, Nando Parrado,reads from his new book, “Miracle in the Andes: 72 Days on the Mountain and My Long Trek Home” (Crown). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

REGGAE MUSIC A senior writer and pop music critic for Time magazine, Christopher John Farley,reads from his book, “Before the Legend: The Rise of Bob Marley” (HarperCollins). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 106 Court St., between Schermerhorn and State streets, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-246-4996, free.

CRAZY INVESTMENTS A host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” James Cramer,reads from his new guide, “Jim Cramer’s Real Money: Sane Investing in an Insane World” (Simon and Schuster). Tonight, 7 p.m., 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

PINSTRIPE CUISINE A food critic and sister of former Yankee Paul O’Neill, Molly O’Neill, reads from her new memoir, “Mostly True: A Memoir of Family, Food, and Baseball” (Simon and Schuster). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.