BIRDIES AND EAGLES Author John Coyne reads from his new book, “The Caddie Who Knew Ben Hogan” (Thomas Dunne), a story about a 14-year-old caddie’s friendship with one of the greatest golfers of all time. Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway, between Pine and Wall streets, 212-964-1988, free.

WALK-UP A columnist for the Village Voice, Toni Schlesinger,reads from her new book, “Five Flights Up and Other New York Apartment Stories” (Princeton). She recounts her adventures reporting from flop houses, pumping stations, and circus trailers. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

ACROSS OCEANS Historian Nathanial Philbrick reads from his book, “Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War” (Viking), describing the 55-year struggle of America’s first colonists. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

REMEMBERING HEROES British historian Simon Schama reads from his new book, “Rough Crossings: Britain, the Slaves and the American Revolution” (Ecco), which describes the struggle that slaves faced in joining sides during the Revolutionary War. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.