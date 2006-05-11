This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FAMILY ORGANIZATION Writers Anne Burt, Kate Christensen, David Goodwillie, and Sheila Kohler read from the new volume of essays, “My Father Married Your Mother: Writers Talk About Stepparents, Stepchildren, and Everyone in Between” (W.W. Norton). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

SPY GLASS Author Alex Berenson reads from his new book, “The Faithful Spy” (Random House), a novel about a CIA agent’s conflicted involvement with Afghanistan and Al Qaeda. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

MOUNT OF SERENITY Alison Pace reads from “Pug Hill” (Penguin), her new novel about a young New York professional who finds solace on Central Park’s Pug Hill. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 576 2nd Ave. at 32nd Street, 212-685-3938, free.

LONG ISLAND LOVE Author Anna Shapiro reads from her new book, “Living on Air” (Soho Press), a tale about the class struggles of a young woman growing up in 1960s Long Island. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

OPERATIC ADIEU The general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, Joseph Volpe,reads from his new memoir, “Toughest Show on Earth: My Rise and Reign at the Metropolitan Opera” (Knopf). Mr. Volpe is retiring this spring after a 16-year career with the opera. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.