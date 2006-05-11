The New York Sun

FAMILY ORGANIZATION Writers Anne Burt, Kate Christensen, David Goodwillie, and Sheila Kohler read from the new volume of essays, “My Father Married Your Mother: Writers Talk About Stepparents, Stepchildren, and Everyone in Between” (W.W. Norton). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

SPY GLASS Author Alex Berenson reads from his new book, “The Faithful Spy” (Random House), a novel about a CIA agent’s conflicted involvement with Afghanistan and Al Qaeda. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

MOUNT OF SERENITY Alison Pace reads from “Pug Hill” (Penguin), her new novel about a young New York professional who finds solace on Central Park’s Pug Hill. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 576 2nd Ave. at 32nd Street, 212-685-3938, free.

LONG ISLAND LOVE Author Anna Shapiro reads from her new book, “Living on Air” (Soho Press), a tale about the class struggles of a young woman growing up in 1960s Long Island. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

OPERATIC ADIEU The general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, Joseph Volpe,reads from his new memoir, “Toughest Show on Earth: My Rise and Reign at the Metropolitan Opera” (Knopf). Mr. Volpe is retiring this spring after a 16-year career with the opera. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

