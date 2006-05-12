Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
OPERATIC ADIEU The general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, Joseph Volpe, reads from his new memoir, “Toughest Show on Earth: My Rise and Reign at the Metropolitan Opera” (Knopf). Mr.Volpe is retiring this spring after a 16-year career with the opera. Friday, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.
To submit an event for consideration for the Calendar, please wire the particulars to calendar@nysun.com, placing the date of the event in the subject line.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.