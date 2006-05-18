This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOOKING BACK Gay Talese reads from his new memoir, “A Writer’s Life” (Knopf), and discusses his journalistic methods and experiences. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

REMEMBERING DAD The son of actor Jack Lemmon, Chris Lemmon, reads from his new book, “A Twist of Lemmon: A Tribute to My Father” (Algonquin). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

PLAY BALL Editors Sean Wilsey and Matt Weiland, and writers Cressida Leyshon, Ben Pauker, Geoff Dyer, and Said Sayrafiezadeh discuss their manual, “The Thinking Fan’s Guide to the World Cup” (HarperCollins). Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SPYING EYES Historian Alexander Rose reads from his new book, “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring” (Bantam), which explores the Culper Ring, the first president’s group of informants. Tonight 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.