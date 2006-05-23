This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREAT PAINTINGS Francine Prose reads from and discusses her book, “Caravaggio: Painter of Miracles” (Eminent Lives), a short biography of the Italian Renaissance painter. Tonight, 6 p.m., Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 82nd Street, 212-570-3949, $22.

PARTY LINES Deborah Schoeneman reads from her book, “4% Famous: A Novel” (Crown), the story of three gossip columnists who dodge each other as they get to the bottom of New York’s socialite circles. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

COWBOY DREAMS Aaron Latham reads from his book, “Riding with John Wayne” (Simon & Schuster), a novel about how a contemporary cowboy travels to Hollywood to write a screenplay about his grandfather. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

POLITICAL PLAY Author Jim Derych reads from his new memoir, “Confessions of a Former Dittohead” (Ig), recounting how he switched from the Republican to Democratic party. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

TIME TO REST Sarah Bilston reads from her new book, “Bed Rest” (Harper-Collins), the story of a frenetic lawyer whose life is changed when she is relegated to bed rest for the last three months of her pregnancy. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-832-9066, free.