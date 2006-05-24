This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FUNNY LIFE Humorist Augusten Burroughs reads from his new memoir, “Possible Side Effects: True Stories” (St. Martin’s), as part of the Word-For-Word lunchtime reading series. The event is hosted by a contributor to “This American Life,” David Rakoff. Today, 12:30 p.m. Bryant Park Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5892, free.

INSIDER DINER Food writer Michael Ruhlman reads from his new book “The Reach of a Chef: Beyond the Kitchen” (Viking), detailing how the lure of fame and fortune has taken star chefs away from the stove. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 10 Columbus Circle at Broadway, 212-823-9775, free.

COMIC RELIEF Graphic novelist Grady Klein reads from his new book, “The Lost Colony Book One: The Snodgrass Conspiracy” (First Second), describing a utopian island community in colonial America. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

POET’S WORDS Editor David Lehman reads selections from the new “Oxford Book of American Poetry” (Oxford University Press), which contains work by Walt Whitman and T.S. Eliot, along with new additions from W. H. Auden, James Schuyler, and the musicians Bob Dylan and Patti Smith. Contributors Katha Pollitt and Richard Howard also read. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

FATHER’S DAY The host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Tim Russert,reads from his new book, “Wisdom of Our Fathers: Lessons and Letters from Daughters and Sons” (Random House), a selection of letters that he received about the relationships that Americans have with their fathers. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.