The New York Sun

Join
National

Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Books
Books

THE FIRST LOVE Caroline Preston reads from her new novel, “Gatsby’s Girl” (Houghton Mifflin), the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s first love, Ginevra. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-794-1962, free.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES An editor for the literary magazine McSweeney’s, Sean Wilsey,reads from his book,”Oh the Glory of It All” (Penguin), a memoir about his tumultuous childhood in San Francisco. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER Catherine Lloyd Burns reads from her new book, “It Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks: A Memoir of a Mother and Daughter” (North Point). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

REGGAE HISTORY Journalist Vivian Goldman reads from her new book,”The Book of Exodus: The Making and Meaning of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Album of the Century” (Three Rivers). Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

CHARACTER SCENES Peter Rock reads from his new collection of short stories, “Unsettling” (MacAdam/Cage). The stories include tales of a woman driving a Firebird through the desert while watching the “Rockford Files” on a television placed in the passenger seat. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

Books
Books

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use