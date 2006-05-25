This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THE FIRST LOVE Caroline Preston reads from her new novel, “Gatsby’s Girl” (Houghton Mifflin), the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s first love, Ginevra. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-794-1962, free.

CHILDHOOD MEMORIES An editor for the literary magazine McSweeney’s, Sean Wilsey,reads from his book,”Oh the Glory of It All” (Penguin), a memoir about his tumultuous childhood in San Francisco. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

MOTHER AND DAUGHTER Catherine Lloyd Burns reads from her new book, “It Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks: A Memoir of a Mother and Daughter” (North Point). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.

REGGAE HISTORY Journalist Vivian Goldman reads from her new book,”The Book of Exodus: The Making and Meaning of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Album of the Century” (Three Rivers). Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

CHARACTER SCENES Peter Rock reads from his new collection of short stories, “Unsettling” (MacAdam/Cage). The stories include tales of a woman driving a Firebird through the desert while watching the “Rockford Files” on a television placed in the passenger seat. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.